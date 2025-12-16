ReNew Inks Pact With Google For 150-MW Solar Project In Rajasthan

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder & Chairperson, Sustainability at ReNew, said in the statement, 'This partnership with Google reflects the growing global confidence in India's clean energy ecosystem and ReNew's ability to deliver climate-positive solutions at scale. Long-term agreements of this kind are catalytic; they enable new renewable capacity, support India's energy transition, and help global companies meet ambitious sustainability commitments.'

Vrushali Gaud, Global Director, Climate Operations at Google, said,'This novel agreement with ReNew is a critical strategic step; it brings new solar capacity onto the grid in a key region, and helps address challenging portions of our value chain emissions. We are committed to supporting India's clean energy journey through this collaboration and contributing positively to the national grid.'

India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030.