Renault-Nissan Automotive India Secures Recognition From DQS For Water Conservation Efforts

Germany-headquartered DQS is an internationally accredited ISO certification agency specialising in audits, assessments and training across the globe. The firm conducted a rigorous audit at RNAIPL factory in February 2024, the company said in release issued on World Water Day today, The certification marks the success of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd in implementing a comprehensive strategy to reduce the Chennai manufacturing facility's water footprint through extensive rainwater harvesting and recycling of wastewater, among other steps.