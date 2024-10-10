Remembering Ratan Tata: Gopalakrishnan's Insights On Tata Leadership Lessons

As we remember Ratan Tata, one of India's leading business magnates, it is important to reflect not only on his work but also on the leadership lessons and principles passed on by the Tata Group. These leadership principles have guided all successors, including Ratan Tata.

One of Ratan Tata’s leadership lessons was his ability to stand by the company, its employees, and customers. During a recent interview with NDTV Profit, R Gopalakrishnan, former executive director of Tata Sons, shared a story about the challenging period faced by Tata Finance Ltd.

He recalled a shareholders' meeting of Tata Chemicals Ltd., where a shareholder expressed concern over his investment, having put his entire savings into the company. Ratan Tata stood up and assured the audience, “We don’t know what the damage is, but not one of you retail investors will suffer.”