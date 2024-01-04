Religare Denies Burmans' Allegations Against Chairperson As 'Far From Truth'

In a rebuttal to Burman family allegations, the REL board and the independent directors, in a statement, said, "The recent misleading information shared in the public domain by the Burmans is not only far from the truth but can best be described as false claims without evidence. Such misinformation impacts shareholder value and erodes confidence in Indian corporate ethics and must be dealt with immediately with the highest level of urgency."

REL is a professionally managed company governed by the regulators of the country with the deepest of scrutiny, the statement said, adding, "We must trust the regulators and the process and allow the company to operate to its full potential."

Such misleading information disrupts the operations of the company and misleads the stakeholders, impacting the share value of the company, it said.