Reliance Turns Plastic Waste Into High-Quality Materials For New Plastic

Chemical recycling is a new development where the waste plastic, mechanically not recyclable, is converted to pyrolysis oil by suitable cracking of a long polymer chain.

Currently, most of the pyrolysis processes are based on the thermal route, which leads to lower yield and inferior quality of pyrolysis oil. Reliance has developed a continuous catalytic pyrolysis technology, which provides high yields of good quality pyrolysis oil from plastic waste. The process has been successfully demonstrated at a demo scale.