Reliance Sells REC Solar Norway For $22 Million

"REC Norway, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Solar Holdings AS, is in the business of manufacturing kerf-based polysilicon in Norway," the firm said. "RIL will continue to retain the technology and intellectual property rights pertaining to kerf-based polysilicon."

REC Norway had a turnover of Norwegian krone 1.1 billion in the calendar year 2022 and a net worth of NOK 0.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, contributing about 0.08% and 0.03%, respectively, of RIL's annual consolidated turnover and net worth for the financial year 2022-23, it said.