Reliance Q2 Results: RIL Quarterly Results Date, Earnings Call Schedule, What To Expect And More
Reliance Industries is expected to post healthy year-on-year growth in its Q2FY26 results, though quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) gains may remain moderate, according to analysts.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal this week. The Board of the company will consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.
Following the meeting, the conglomerate will share its results publicly, which could be used by the shareholders and analysts to gauge the company’s fiscal health, growth potential and challenges ahead.
It will also help to provide a broader outlook and trends for various sectors, given Reliance’s broad business presence. The company operates in energy, retail, telecom and digital services, among other sectors.
Reliance Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 9, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) informed the exchanges that its upcoming Board meeting is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The Board of Directors of the company will consider and approve both standalone and consolidated results for the July-September period.
The company may also consider a dividend announcement at the upcoming meeting. However, no official announcement has been made so far on the RIL dividend.
Reliance Q2 Results Analyst Call
After the approval of the Q2 results by the Board, the company also plans to hold an analyst meeting. This conglomerate is expected to discuss the financial performance in detail, giving investors and analysts a chance to directly engage with the top management.
“The Company will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting, to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025,” RIL said. The schedule of the analyst meeting is yet to be announced.
Reliance Q2 Trading Window Closure
To ensure compliance and prevent insider trading, the company has announced that its trading window will remain closed for designated persons and their relatives.
The trading window for designated persons will remain closed from Oct. 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, are made public, the conglomerate informed the stock exchanges in a separate filing.
Reliance Industries Q2FY26: What To Expect
Reliance Industries is expected to post healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Q2 results, though quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) gains may be moderate, according to experts.
As per Kotak Institutional Equities, net sales could rise 11.3% YoY and 5.7% QoQ, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) may increase by 10.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ.
Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services projected a 6.5% YoY rise in net sales and a strong 22% YoY jump in adjusted PAT. Analysts attributed the potential performance to steady growth in the retail, oil and telecom segments.
Reliance Industries Share Price History
Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has remained flat, and over the last month, it has declined by 1.45%. However, RIL shares have gained 11.20% in the past six months, while rising 12.92% year-to-date (YTD). In the last one year, the stock has risen 2.60%.
Shares of RIL touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,551 apiece on the NSE on July 9, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,115 on April 7, 2025.
At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, RIL shares were trading 0.23% higher at Rs 1,379 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.70% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.