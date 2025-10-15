Reliance Q2 Results: RIL Quarterly Results Date, Earnings Call Schedule, What To Expect And More

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal this week. The Board of the company will consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

Following the meeting, the conglomerate will share its results publicly, which could be used by the shareholders and analysts to gauge the company’s fiscal health, growth potential and challenges ahead.

It will also help to provide a broader outlook and trends for various sectors, given Reliance’s broad business presence. The company operates in energy, retail, telecom and digital services, among other sectors.