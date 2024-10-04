Reliance Power To Raise Rs 4,200 Crore Via Bond Issue

Reliance Power Ltd. will raise up to $500 million or Rs 4,200 crore, via bond sale to affiliates of US investment firm Värde Partners, following board approval on Thursday.

The Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds or FCCBs, will be unsecured and will have an ultra-low interest rate of 5% per annum with a long tenure of 10 years. Each bond is valued at $1,000,000 and Reliance Power will issue 500 of those to affiliates of Värde Investment Partners, LP, according to an exchange filing.

The bonds will be convertible into approximately 82.30 crore equity shares of Rs 10 of Reliance Power at the conversion price of Rs 51 apiece.

The FCCBs will be allotted within 30 days from the issue closing date.

Värde Partners is a Minnesota-based global alternative investment firm specialising in credit and credit-related assets.