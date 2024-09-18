Reliance Power Clears Rs 3,872 Crore Guarantor Obligations For Vidarbha Industries Power

Reliance Power has settled Rs 3,872 crore guarantor obligations for its subsidiary Vidarbha Industries Power, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

"The entire obligations of the company as a guarantor on behalf of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. stands fully settled resulting in release and discharge of corporate guarantee, understandings and all obligations and claims thereby in relation to the outstanding debt of VIPL amount to Rs 3,872.04 crore," Reliance Power said.

The firm said it has settled all disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd., "100% shares of VIPL have been pledged in favour of CFM against the release and discharge of corporate guarantee given by Reliance Power."

According to the terms of the settlement agreement Reliance Power, along with its subsidiaries Rosa Power Supply Company and VIPL, and CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd., have formalised a pact to settle the outstanding debt.