NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsReliance Jio Services Down In Mumbai Amid Widespread Outage
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Jio Services Down In Mumbai Amid Widespread Outage

Several tweets indicate that the Jio network disruption is substantial, with both broadband and mobile connectivity taking a hit.

17 Sep 2024, 12:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., a mobile network subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed on a road in Mumbai, India, on 25.01.24 (Photo:Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., a mobile network subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed on a road in Mumbai, India, on 25.01.24 (Photo:Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

Social media has been buzzing with complaints by Reliance Jio users as the telecom giant battles network outages on Tuesday morning. Services have been impacted both for mobile connectivity as well as broadband services, Airfiber.

Reliance Jio Services Down In Mumbai Amid Widespread Outage

Several posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicate that the Jio network disruption is substantial, with many users unable to access any services. Vidyut Xavier also expressed frustration, noting, "#JIO not working at all. @reliancejio @JioCare is totally down. Time to port to @airtelindia."

Similarly, Shauryaa Bhardwaj questioned the extent of the outage, asking, "What is wrong with Jio services today? Your app is down, website is not working, JioTV+ is also down and Airfiber Wifi is also down?"

Neil Lashkar a social media user on X suggested that the outage might be related to a fire at the IDC data center, he wrote, "Reliance Jio services were shut down due to a fire in the IDC data center. How much loss will crores of Jio users suffer, Ambani ji please take care of middle class people like me."

The Jio website and app have also been reported as non-functional, exacerbating the difficulties for users trying to address or report the issue. Users are eagerly awaiting updates from Reliance Jio regarding the restoration of services and the cause of the outage.

Jio's customer service accounts have yet to provide a detailed response or estimated time for resolution. NDTV Profit has reached out to Jio and comments are awaited.

ALSO READ

Reliance Jio Announces Tariff Hike From July 3

Opinion
Reliance Jio Announces Tariff Hike From July 3
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT