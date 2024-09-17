Reliance Jio Services Down In Mumbai Amid Widespread Outage
Several tweets indicate that the Jio network disruption is substantial, with both broadband and mobile connectivity taking a hit.
Social media has been buzzing with complaints by Reliance Jio users as the telecom giant battles network outages on Tuesday morning. Services have been impacted both for mobile connectivity as well as broadband services, Airfiber.
Several posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicate that the Jio network disruption is substantial, with many users unable to access any services. Vidyut Xavier also expressed frustration, noting, "#JIO not working at all. @reliancejio @JioCare is totally down. Time to port to @airtelindia."
#JIO not working at all. @reliancejio @JioCare is totally down. Time to port to @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence— Vidyut Xavier (@vidyutxavier) September 17, 2024
Similarly, Shauryaa Bhardwaj questioned the extent of the outage, asking, "What is wrong with Jio services today? Your app is down, website is not working, JioTV+ is also down and Airfiber Wifi is also down?"
What is wrong with Jio services today? Your app is downâ¦.website is not workingâ¦.JioTV+ is also down and Airfiber Wifi is also down?— Shauryaa Bhardwaj (@iamshauryaa07) September 17, 2024
Neil Lashkar a social media user on X suggested that the outage might be related to a fire at the IDC data center, he wrote, "Reliance Jio services were shut down due to a fire in the IDC data center. How much loss will crores of Jio users suffer, Ambani ji please take care of middle class people like me."
Reliance Jio services were shut down due to a fire in the IDC data center. How much loss will crores of Jio users suffer, Ambani ji please take care of middle class people like me.#jio #idc #DataCenter #fire #ambani #mukeshambani #jiophone #jioservice @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/etIG0Bh9g5— Neil Lashkar (@RahanurALashkar) September 17, 2024
The Jio website and app have also been reported as non-functional, exacerbating the difficulties for users trying to address or report the issue. Users are eagerly awaiting updates from Reliance Jio regarding the restoration of services and the cause of the outage.
Jio's customer service accounts have yet to provide a detailed response or estimated time for resolution. NDTV Profit has reached out to Jio and comments are awaited.