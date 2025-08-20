Reliance Jio Discontinues Rs 799 Prepaid Plan 1.5-GB-Per-Day Data Limit

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has discontinued its entry-level plan of 1.5 GB per day at Rs 799 for 84 days.

Jio subscribers now have no choice but to move up to the next plan of Rs 889, which offers 1.5 GB per day for 84 days. For those looking for 1.5 GB per day entry level plans can also opt for Rs 239 for 22 days, which is the entry level plan when it comes to 1.5 GB.

However, the plan was available on PhonePe as of Wednesday evening.

This comes after Jio discontinued its entry-level plan of 1 GB per day at Rs 209 for 22 days and at Rs 249 for 28 days. However, the two discontinued plans are now only available at physical points of sale, and online recharges cannot be done for the same. After this move, the industry’s new base plan is Rs 299.

Industry watchers expect telecom operators to announce a fresh round of tariff hikes within the next six months.

According to Ankit Jain of ICRA, the increase could come between October 2025 and January 2026. However, the quantum is likely to be less than 15-20%— smaller than the hikes seen in 2024, he said.

“A tariff hike is imminent. We expect jump to be less than last year, less than 15–20%… Going forward, the trend of price hikes will be more frequent than a bi-yearly exercise,” an ICRA analyst said, adding that average revenue per user could climb from Rs 200 in fiscal 2025 to Rs 220 in fiscal 2026.

Experts say the last major round of hikes in 2024 saw Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea raise tariffs by around 19–21%, prompting some users to switch to state-run BSNL.