Reliance Industries Q3 Review: Outlook Positive Despite Stress In O2C Segment

The earnings outlook for Reliance Industries Ltd remains positive with strong growth momentum seen in the telecom, retail and the oil and gas businesses.

Analysts have maintained their earnings estimates for FY24-26 despite hit on RIL's Ebitda in the third quarter on account of weak oil-to-chemicals segment performance.

Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate fell 0.74% sequentially to Rs 17,265 crore for the October-December period, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 18,080 crore.

RIL Q3 FY24 Highlights (QoQ):