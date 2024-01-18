Reliance Industries Q3 Preview: Profit, Revenue Seen Up Despite Hit On Operating Numbers

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s third-quarter revenue and profit are likely to rise sequentially due to strong performance in the telecom and retail segments, despite stress in the oil-to-chemicals segment.

The company's consolidated net profit may rise 4% sequentially to Rs 18,080 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, according to the consensus of analysts' estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

The consolidated revenue of India's largest company by market value may rise 8.5% sequentially to Rs 2.54 lakh crore on higher sales in the retail, telecommunications, and oil and gas segments.

However, the company's operating profit—or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation—is projected to dip marginally or 1.3% sequentially to Rs 40,413 crore.

The operating margin is seen to be lower by 176 basis points at 15.9% on lower gross refining margins.

“We expect the consolidated Ebitda to decline around 2% QoQ (+13% YoY)," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report. "With weak refining/petrochemicals, flat E&P (lower HPHT price offset by lower costs), we expect standalone Ebitda to decline 9% QoQ (up 16% YoY),” it said.