Reliance Industries Invests Rs 418 Crore In Five Mercury Holdings Subsidiaries

Mercury Holdings is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Digital Realty Trust LP.

12 Dec 2023, 07:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Reliance Industries website)</p></div>
(Source: Reliance Industries website)

Reliance Industries Ltd. has invested Rs 418 crore in five subsidiaries of Mercury Holdings SG.

The company holds 33.33% shares in each of the subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

It has also invested Rs 63 crore in the non-convertible debentures of one of the subsidiaries—BAM DLR Chennai Pvt.

These are the five companies that RIL has invested in:

Shares of Reliance Industries closed 1.43% lower at Rs 2,423.95 apiece, as compared with a 0.54% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

