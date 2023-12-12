ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Invests Rs 418 Crore In Five Mercury Holdings Subsidiaries
Mercury Holdings is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Digital Realty Trust LP.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has invested Rs 418 crore in five subsidiaries of Mercury Holdings SG.The company holds 33.33% shares in each of the subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.It has also invested Rs 63 crore in the non-convertible debentures of one of the subsidiaries—BAM DLR Chennai Pvt.Mercury Holdings is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Digital Realty Trust LP.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has invested Rs 418 crore in five subsidiaries of Mercury Holdings SG.
The company holds 33.33% shares in each of the subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.
It has also invested Rs 63 crore in the non-convertible debentures of one of the subsidiaries—BAM DLR Chennai Pvt.
Mercury Holdings is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Digital Realty Trust LP.
These are the five companies that RIL has invested in:
Shares of Reliance Industries closed 1.43% lower at Rs 2,423.95 apiece, as compared with a 0.54% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT