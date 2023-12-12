Reliance Industries Invests Rs 418 Crore In Five Mercury Holdings Subsidiaries

Reliance Industries Ltd. has invested Rs 418 crore in five subsidiaries of Mercury Holdings SG.

The company holds 33.33% shares in each of the subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

It has also invested Rs 63 crore in the non-convertible debentures of one of the subsidiaries—BAM DLR Chennai Pvt.

Mercury Holdings is a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Digital Realty Trust LP.