Reliance Industries Announces Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share. This payment of dividend is subject to approval by members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Reliance Industries' net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 rose. Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate increased 8.2% sequentially to Rs 21,243 crore for the January-March period, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 19,726.9 crore.