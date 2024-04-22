Reliance Industries Announces Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share
Reliance Industries' net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 rose.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share. This payment of dividend is subject to approval by members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.
Reliance Industries' net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 rose. Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate increased 8.2% sequentially to Rs 21,243 crore for the January-March period, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 19,726.9 crore.
RIL Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 2.37 crore from Rs 2.28 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.4 lakh crore).
Operating profit was up 4.6% to Rs 42,516 crore from Rs 40,656 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,423 crore).
Operating margin came at 18% vs 18.06% in the previous quarter (Bloomberg estimate: 17.9%).
Shares of Reliance Industries closed 0.65% higher at Rs 2,960.60 apiece, as compared with a 0.77% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.