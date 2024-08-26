The Street Is Going Into RIL's AGM With Very Little Expectation

The upcoming Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd. may not bring much cheer to the street as the anticipated announcement of listing timeline for the consumer businesses—Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.—may get extended.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani had indicated five years ago on the potential unlocking of shareholder value through listing of the two consumer businesses. But brokerage BofA Securities doesn’t expect any major value unlocking announcement in this AGM.

In fiscal 2020, Ambani had told investors that RIL has an extremely strong balance sheet that will support all its growth plans for three Hyper-Growth Engines; Jio, Retail and oil to chemicals. "Our target for capital raise is now complete and we now look forward to only adding strategic partners who share our vision in each of our current and future businesses," he had said.

Last year, Ambani again raised capital for its retail arm. Reliance Retail had a gross debt of over Rs 41,000 crore at the end of financial year 2024.

The street had anticipated sufficient cash flow generation from core operations to fund future capex. This has not happened, partly due to geo-political issues and partly due to domestic demand, resulting in the company raising fresh equity for its retail arm and becoming a net debt company again, on a standalone basis.

The market was disappointed in the last three AGMs, given absence of any major announcements. The street is building little expectation going into the AGM on Aug. 29.

So, what could be expected from the AGM?