Ambani’s Reliance In Focus As EU Warns Refiners Using Russia Oil

The oil-procurement patterns of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. are coming under scrutiny after the European Union announced new restrictions on diesel made from Russian crude.

Reliance bought Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude in a rare purchase late last week, traders said, adding that it picked up the cargo soon after Friday’s sanction package. The private refiner isn’t a regular buyer of the UAE grade, a premium crude that tends to be costlier than its regular appetite of Russian Urals and heavier Middle Eastern varieties.

Separately, people familiar with Reliance’s import plans said the company has begun seeking to diversify its crude purchases away from Russia, its single-biggest source of oil so far this year. The people asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

A company spokesman wasn’t immediately available to comment on the matter when contacted during regular working hours.