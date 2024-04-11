Tira By Reliance Enters Into Beauty Accessories, Launches First Own Label

Tira Beauty, a brand under Reliance Retail, unveiled a new line of beauty tools called Tira Tools on Thursday, expanding its product offerings to include beauty accessories.

Tira Tools presents a carefully crafted selection of beauty accessories, such as pro makeup brushes, facial rollers, and beauty sponges, catering to a diverse range of beauty needs, the company said in a statement. These products will be available for purchase both online and in-store.

Led by Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Tira is an omnichannel beauty venture seeking to capitalise on the booming demand in India's $19-billion beauty and cosmetic market.

Last year, Reliance Retail inaugurated its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, concurrently introducing the Tira app and website to enhance its reach in the beauty industry. Buoyed by its success, it opened stores in Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi, with plans to open at least 100 stores countrywide over the next several months.

Tira competes directly with the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette and Myntra.