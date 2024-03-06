Reliance Earnings Has One Driver For Coming Quarters, Says JPMorgan

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s earnings will be driven by only one segment in the coming quarters: telecom.

That's according according to JPMorgan, which does not expect petrochemicals and retail to contribute. Refining and petrochemical margins will remain in check, and retail earnings are modest, it said.

The company can, however, control telecom pricing and that can be a significant earnings and stock catalyst in the coming quarters, JPMorgan said.

The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,100 apiece, implying an upside of 4%.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. have tracked earnings, rising 23% in three months compared with 15% gain in Nifty 50. "Consensus estimates currently forecast RIL EPS growing at the same pace as that for the Nifty over the next two years," it said.