Reliance-Disney Propels Q1 Deal Activity To A Nearly Two-Year High: Report

The $8.5 billion merger between Reliance and Disney helped the overall deal activity in the March quarter of 2024 reach a nearly two-year high, a report said on Tuesday. The overall number of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and private equity investments, inched up to 427 from 422 in the quarter-ago period, but the values surged by 43% to $20.416 billion, the report by the consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said.