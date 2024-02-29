Reliance, Disney Merger May Impact Subscriber Tariff, Advertisers’ Bargaining Power: Experts

He further said, 'Since the merged entity will be the biggest player in the Indian TV industry, the merger will require CCI approval which may take some time or lead to shut down of channels in case of a big overlap, more within the general entertainment channels (GECs) genre.”

Similarly, Roy said, 'Some channels would need to be divested/shut in our view, just like in ZEE-Sony where some tail channels had to be sold off/shut.'

Earlier, when Sony Group was in talks with the merger of its Indian media entity with Zee Entertainment, then CCI had granted conditional approval. It suggested divesting three GECs by them.