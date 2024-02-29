Reliance-Disney Merger Is All About Cricket, Offers No Valuation Upside

The joint venture is valued at over Rs 70,400 crore. RIL will invest Rs 11,500 crore for 16.4% stake in the JV for "growth strategy". In addition, Viacom18 has Rs 10,500 crore of cash it received from RIL and Bodhi Tree for its foray into sports entertainment.

The transaction values the Star India media business at $3.14 billion for its 36.84%. That's significantly lower than $14-15 billion valuation it had pre-Covid, reflecting the depletion due to loss of IPL rights. Viacom18 is valued at $4 billion for its 46.82%, implying the rights has given Viacom18 additional value of $850 million.

The Star India balance sheet seems to be heavily dependent on IPL cricket rights and the absence of this event has tilted the valuation in favour of well-capitalised Viacom18.

RIL’s media business is valued at around Rs 40,300 crore. And that's despite the fact it has invested close to Rs 40,100 crore so far in the media business, including the proposed Rs 11,500-crore infusion into the new JV.

The value accretion is not significant in the short term but is advantageous strategically, given that Disney's valuation is significantly lower than previously reported, said Emkay Global

For Disney, the joint venture with Reliance caps its long-drawn struggle in India, with subscribers declining from 6.13 crore in October 2022 to 3.76 crore a year later, according to CLSA.