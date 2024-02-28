Reliance, Disney To Merge Indian Media Businesses To Create Rs 70,352-Crore JV

Reliance Industries Ltd. will merge its media business with Walt Disney Co.'s India unit to create a Rs 70,352-crore joint venture.

The two companies have signed a binding definitive agreement to form a joint venture that will combine digital streaming and television assets of Viacom18 and Star India, RIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Disney-owned Star India Pvt. through a court-approved scheme of arrangement. Reliance will invest Rs 11,500 crore in the venture.

The Mukesh Ambani-promoted company will the control the joint venture via 16.34% direct stake and 46.82% held through Viacom18. Disney will own 36.84%.

Nita Ambani will be the chairperson of the JV, while Uday Shankar will serve as vice chairperson.

Disney may also contribute certain additional media assets to the JV, subject to regulatory and third-party approvals, the company said.