Reliance Communications Says ED Conducted Searches At Navi Mumbai Premises

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches, seizures and freezing actions on Friday at the office of Reliance Communications Ltd. in Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City in Navi Mumbai, as per an exchange filing.

Despite these regulatory actions, the company continues to operate normally without any impact on its business activities. "The Company continues to operate in normal course of business," stated the filing.

The ED had earlier searched properties linked to Anil Ambani in Mumbai and Delhi over alleged money laundering, according to people familiar with the matter.