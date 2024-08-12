Reliance Capital Insolvency: Hindujas Deposit Rs 2,700 Crore In Escrow

In compliance with directions from the National Company Law Tribunal, the Hinduja Group-owned IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. has deposited Rs 2,700 crore into an escrow account selected by the Committee of Creditors, as part of the ongoing insolvency process of Reliance Capital Ltd., people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit.

However, IIHL is currently awaiting government approval for foreign direct investment, before proceeding with further compliance measures, the person said on the condition of anonymity.

Previously, the NCLT had directed IIHL to deposit Rs 250 crore into an Indian escrow account for domestic equity and an additional Rs 2,500 crore into an offshore escrow account for foreign equity, contingent upon obtaining the necessary governmental approvals.