Regulators Informed About Possibility Of JLR Customer Data Leak Due To Cyber Attack: Tata Motors

He further said, "In the light of the cyber challenges that we faced, as well as the current economic demand situation, fiscal 2026 guidance has been revised downward, with EBIT margin likely to be in the range of 0-2% and a free cash outflow of 2.2 billion pounds to 2.5 billion pounds this year." Stating that JLR has now started recovering following the cyber incident, he said production is now returning to normal levels.