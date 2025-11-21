Regulator To Renewable Energy Firms: Show Records Of Passing GST Benefits To Consumers

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has directed renewable energy (RE) developers to revise monthly tariffs or issue refunds to reflect the GST rate from 12% to 5%.

The regulator issued the directives in a suo motu ruling intended to ensure benefits of the rate reduction reach the recipients.

Renewable energy generators have been asked to provide “relevant documentation, backed by an auditor certificate, to enable the contracting parties to carry out reconciliation on account of reduction of the expenditure by exhibiting clear and one-to-one correlation with the projects and the invoices raised.”

The GST revision, effective Sept. 22, 2025, has changed the cost of inputs required for renewable energy generation. It has impacted the procurement of renewable energy devices and components.