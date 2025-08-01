ADVERTISEMENT
Registration Of Properties In Mumbai Up 1% To Over 12,000 Units In July: Knight Frank
A total of 12,373 units were registered in July 2024.
Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose 1% annually in July to 12,532 units, according to Knight Frank India.
In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, recorded 12,532 property registrations till 8.30 p.m. on July 31.
The data relates to both primary and secondary market transactions.
