Regional Brands Chipping Away At Giants; Credit To Indian Entrepreneurs: Nestlé India's Suresh Narayanan

Rural India is no longer just a passive consumer of national brands. According to Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan, regional and homegrown players are increasingly giving large companies a run for their money, particularly in smaller towns and rural markets.

"To the credit of Indian entrepreneurs and regional entrepreneurs, some of them have got very good brand offerings. This obviously has caught the attention of consumers," Narayanan said while speaking to NDTV Profit, while pointing to a growing willingness among buyers to explore beyond legacy brands.

"We're feeling an overall consumption stress," he admitted, but noted that the bigger story is how the texture of consumption has become different. Consumers today are less loyal to traditional names, he said, and far more open to experimentation.

Spending patterns have also shifted. Essentials no longer dominate household budgets. "Today, essentials are a smaller part, and the discretionary forms a greater part: special things like travel and experience gaining, both of which are becoming important to the consumer expenditure basket," he explained.