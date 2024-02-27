Reduced ESOP, Angel Tax, Enhanced PPP Among Startups' Demands From Government

A reduction in tax on employee stock option plans, an angel tax and enhanced public-private partnerships are among the startup industry's top demands from the government, according to a unicorn founder and a top government official.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the IAMAI India Digital Summit, PhysicsWallah co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, who is also chair of the India Edtech Consortium at the internet lobby association and Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, elaborated on the demands being made by the industry and how the government is acting on them.

"We are closely working with DPIIT on how we can make the ESOP framework more employee-friendly. Multiple unicorns have requested for this and the department has been very supportive," Maheshwari said.

The second thing is how public-private partnerships can be improved so startups can contribute technology to governments and solve real problems in India, he said.

The startup ecosystem has been raising the issue of taxation on ESOPs and even angel tax for some time now, and the Ministry of Finance has taken some steps to ease the tax burden on them, Singh said. "On this particular issue of ESOPs, I will pursue it further with the Ministry of Finance. I can't take a call on this as such, but let me also say that there is a broader enabling business environment that the government of India has tried to build up," he said.