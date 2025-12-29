Rediff To Launch Digital Payments App; Receives Permission From NPCI

Rediff has received a go-ahead from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for its Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) license to launch its digital payments platform RediffPay in the country.

With this, the company has started Closed User Group (CUG) testing as it prepares to enter the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem.

The payments platform offers several investment products like equities, mutual funds (MFs), fixed deposits (FDs), recurring deposits (RDs), while enabling users to make bill payments and do cross-UPI transaction as well.

Specifically focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, RediffPay platform will enable users to borrow money under the Credit Line. Users would be able to make merchant payments to the tune of Rs 1,00,000 per day and withdraw up to Rs 10,000 under NPCI’s Credit Line on UPI framework.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Rediff.com India Ltd. said, "RediffPay is designed to make saving and accessing credit as seamless as making a payment. Financial wellness is as important as health wellness, and we aim to reshape how people perceive UPI — moving from spending alone to saving, investing and inclusive growth.”

The company plans to deepen its presence in the market by onboarding small, micro, mid, and large merchants across the country. It will be offering RediffPay UPI QR-code-enabled point-of-sale (POS) solutions by integrating merchant credit demand into its UPI ecosystem.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. acquired Rediff in 2024 and holds an 82% stake in the company. It aims to serve the existing 60 million unique Rediff visitors and email users.