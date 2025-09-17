Reddit Seeks To Strike Next AI Content Pact With Google, OpenAI

Reddit Inc. is in early talks to strike its next content-sharing agreement with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, aiming to extract more value from future deals now that its data plays a prominent role in search results and generative AI training.

Reddit, more than a year and a half after its first data-sharing deal with Google for a reported $60 million, is in talks for deeper integration with Google’s AI products, according to executives familiar with the discussions. It’s proposing a new kind of partnership that would encourage users to become active contributors to Reddit’s popular online forums, so Google traffic could help the company grow and generate content for future training.

Reddit also plans to discuss with Google and OpenAI, which has a similar agreement, a future deal structure that could allow for dynamic pricing, where the social platform can be paid more as it becomes more vital to AI answers, said the executives, who asked not to be named discussing private conversations.

The discussions, which have not previously been reported, mark an attempt by Reddit to shift away from purely transactional licensing agreements. Typically, AI companies pay a specific amount to showcase Reddit content within their AI products or to train their AI models. But Reddit believes these terms don’t adequately reflect how valuable their data has been to these platforms, the executives said.