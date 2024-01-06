Red Sea Crisis May Push Shipping Cost By Up To 60%, Insurance Premiums By 20%: GTRI

While India is implementing measures to ensure the safety of its ships in the Red Sea, the effectiveness may be limited as most Indian cargo is carried by global shipping firms, the report added.

"India must brace for an extended period of shipping disruptions in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. This requires a strategic blend of diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian measures to safeguard its interests. The situation demands a nuanced approach, balancing immediate needs with long-term geopolitical and economic considerations," GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said.