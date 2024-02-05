Red Bull Investigates Formula 1 Team Principal Christian Horner
Red Bull GmbH has started an independent investigation into Christian Horner, chief executive officer and team principal of Red Bull Racing Ltd., after accusations of inappropriate behavior.
“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” a Red Bull spokesperson said in a statement.
A report in Dutch publication De Telegraaf said that the issue concerned “inappropriate behavior” toward a colleague. Horner denied the accusations when contacted by De Telegraaf.
Horner, 50, is the longest-serving team principal in Formula 1. He didn’t immediately respond to a message for comment.
“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister,” the Red Bull spokesperson said. “The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.”
While Red Bull’s main business is focused on its energy drink, it is also known for a variety of sports sponsorships and investments, including extreme sports ranging from surfing to base jumping. The Austrian company also operates soccer teams in Germany, New York and Brazil.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a third-consecutive Formula 1 championship title last year. Sergio Perez also drives for the team, whose racing factory is in the UK, and which came first in the Formula 1 constructor standings in the 2022 and 2023 racing season.
--With assistance from Marton Eder.
