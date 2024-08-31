RECPDCL Hands Over Two Project-Specific Special Purpose Vehicles

REC Power Development and Consultancy on Friday announced the handing over of two project-specific special purpose vehicles— Khavda IV A Power Transmission Ltd to Adani Energy Solutions and Khavda IV C Power Transmission— to Sterlite Grid 38 Ltd.

The projects are intended for the evacuation of power from a potential renewable energy zone in the Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-IV (7 GW), a company statement said.

According to the statement, RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd., handed over two project-specific SPVs— Khavda IV A Power Transmission Ltd to Adani Energy Solutions and Khavda IV C Power Transmission Ltd— to Sterlite Grid 38 Ltd.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Sterlite Grid 38 Ltd (a subsidiary of Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd) emerged as the Transmission Service Providers for Khavda Ph IV Part A and Part C projects, respectively, through tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by RECPDCL for development of the above transmission projects on build, own, operate and transfer basis.

Khavda IV A Power Transmission Ltd covers the construction of 310.31 kilometres of 765 KiloVolt line, the creation of 765 KV & 400 KV bus sections at KPS3 GIS substation and associated works.

The project Khavda IV C Power Transmission Limited covers establishment of 765/400 KV, 4 X 1500 MVA and 400/220 KV, 2 X 500 MVA Boisar-II (GIS) substation, construction of 257.29 Km of 765 KV line and 20.725 km of 400 KV line.

The projects are targeted for implementation in 24 months.