Record Housing Sales In FY25, Strong Launch Pipeline To Meet 'Aspirational Needs': DLF Chairman

Singh said the rental business comprising of offices, retail and hospitality projects continues to grow steadily. 'We continue to invest in capex for our new build-outs in Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa,' he said.

The chairman said three retail properties are set to open to the public in the near future. 'As we pursue growth, we continue to remain guided by our core values of good corporate governance, transparency, compliances, safety, quality and customer satisfaction,' Singh assured the shareholders.