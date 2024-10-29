Record Gold Prices Dampen Dhanteras Sales; Volumes Predicted To Dip By 10%

The Dhanteras festival is spilled over to Wednesday afternoon, therefore, 'We expect more business.'

World Gold Council Regional CEO, India, Sachin Jain said, "I think the consumption of bullion will be much stronger than jewellery."

Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said, "Despite higher gold prices, demand has remained strong."

Conservative buyers favoured Shagun coins, while lightweight or 18k jewellery attracted younger shoppers. With the upcoming wedding season, there was interest in elaborate pieces, he said.