India Auto Sales: Record February For Cars, Two-Wheeler Spike Indicates Rural Revival

Carmakers in India had their best February on record, as the nation's obsession with sports utility vehicles or SUVs continued. Moreover, motorcycle sales surged by more than a third, indicating a revival in rural demand.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including hatchbacks and utility vehicles, rose 10.75% year-on-year to 370,786 units last month, data released by the industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, showed. At the same time, two-wheeler sales surged 34.62% to 15,20,761 units.

Sports utility vehicles continued to power in February, even as hatchbacks and sedans were left with fewer takers.

Passenger car sales down 18.46% YoY at 1,15,937 units.

Utility vehicle sales up 38.48% YoY at 1,91,435 units.

Passenger vehicle exports up 20.47% YoY at 54,043 units.

Among two-wheelers, it was motorcycles that drove the uptick in sales.