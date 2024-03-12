India Auto Sales: Record February For Cars, Two-Wheeler Spike Indicates Rural Revival
Car sales in India rose 10.75% year-on-year earlier to 370,786 units in February. Two-wheeler sales jumped by more than a third, indicating a revival in rural demand.
Carmakers in India had their best February on record, as the nation's obsession with sports utility vehicles or SUVs continued. Moreover, motorcycle sales surged by more than a third, indicating a revival in rural demand.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including hatchbacks and utility vehicles, rose 10.75% year-on-year to 370,786 units last month, data released by the industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, showed. At the same time, two-wheeler sales surged 34.62% to 15,20,761 units.
Sports utility vehicles continued to power in February, even as hatchbacks and sedans were left with fewer takers.
Passenger car sales down 18.46% YoY at 1,15,937 units.
Utility vehicle sales up 38.48% YoY at 1,91,435 units.
Passenger vehicle exports up 20.47% YoY at 54,043 units.
Among two-wheelers, it was motorcycles that drove the uptick in sales.
Scooter sales up 31.78% YoY at 5,15,340 units.
Motorcycle sales up 37.12% YoY at 9,64,362 units.
Two-wheeler exports up 39.55% YoY at 3,28,082 units.
Top 5 Carmakers In February, By Sales (YoY)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. sales up 8.68% at 1,60,271 units.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. sales up 6.80% at 50,201 units.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. sales up 39.66% at 42,401 units.
Toyota India sales up 52.01% at 23,293 units.
Kia India sales down 17.88% at 20,200 units.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. has overtaken Kia Motors India Pvt. in sales, as the South Korean carmaker’s portfolio has refreshed over the past couple of months. It is noteworthy that Tata Motors is not a part of this data set.
Top 5 Two-Wheeler Makers In February, By Sales (YoY)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. sales up 16.42% at 4,45,095 units.
Honda Cars India Ltd. sales up 82.29% at 4,13,967 units.
TVS Motor Co. sales up 20.82% at 2,67,502 units.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. sales up 42.94% at 1,68,727 units.
Royal Enfield sales up 5.41% at 67,922 units.
"Overall robust GDP growth of the country in Q3 of 2023–24 has helped the auto sector," SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement Tuesday. "The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 held in February has also created a strong positive sentiment for consumers, and therefore, the industry expects the growth momentum to continue.”