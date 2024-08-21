REC Transfers Key Renewable Transmission Project To Apraava Energy

State-owned REC Ltd. on Wednesday said its arm REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. has handed over a project specific Special Purpose Vehicle to Apraava Energy Pvt Ltd.

The project will facilitate evacuation of power from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase-IV (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex), REC said in a statement.

Apraava Energy has emerged as the transmission service provider through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by RECPDCL, the bid process coordinator.

The transmission project will be constructed on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer basis.