REC Seeks Bids For Deep Discounted Bond Issue On Sept. 30

In what can be called a rare issuance in the corporate bond market, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited has invited bids on Sept. 30 to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through a zero coupon bond, three people in the know told NDTV Profit.

The issue has a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 4,000 crore. The bonds will have a maturity of Nov. 3, 2034.

Bidding will take place on the BSE's electronic platform from 12:00 pm to 100 pm. The bonds rated AAA by CRISIL Ratings will be allotted on Oct. 3, 2024.

On Sept. 17, NDTV Profit exclusively reported that REC Ltd plans to issue zero coupon bonds, which are also called deep discount bonds and is likely to hit the debt market in the next fortnight.