REC Q2 Updates: Records Loan Growth Of Nearly 14% At Rs 47,303 Crore

State-owned REC Ltd. said it disbursed Rs 47,303 crore loans in the September quarter of fiscal 2025, 13.71% higher than the Rs 41,598 crore disbursed a year earlier.

Of this, renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 5,946 crore, up 37.35% year-on-year. Renewable energy loans accounted for 13% of the total disbursals in the July-September period in fiscal 2025 as against 10% in the year-ago period.

The company also said it has disbursed loans worth Rs 90,955 crore during April-September period, up 20.10% from the year-ago period.

Of the total amount, Rs 11,297 crore was green loan, 92.68% higher year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking financial company focusing on power sector financing in India.