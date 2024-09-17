REC Projects Rs 10-Lakh-Crore Loan Book By 2030 On Rise In Share Of Renewables To 30%

REC Ltd., the state-run financer of rural electrification projects, on Tuesday said its overall loan book will increase to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030.

The target is to increase the share of loans issued for renewable energy projects to 30% by that year, it added.

At the end of fiscal 2024, REC's total loan book stood at Rs 5.09 lakh crore.

REC, in an exchange filing, said it intends to be a key player in the country's journey of increasing installed non-fossil based generation capacity from 200 GW to 500 GW by 2030.

The company has undertaken a "non-binding financial commitment" of increasing its renewables loan book to over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030.

This will increase the share of renewables from the current 8% to 30% by 2030, as the company's loan book is projected to touch Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030, according to the filing.