REC Inks Pact To Finance Rs 1.20 Lakh Crore In Six Years For Power And Infra Projects In Rajasthan

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd, said in the statement, "We are proud to collaborate with the government of Rajasthan in its mission to enhance infrastructure development across the state. Through this partnership, we aim to support sustainable growth and address the evolving energy needs of the region along with development of other infrastructure sectors." Under this agreement, REC will provide loans of up to Rs 20,000 crore annually for the next six years to various departments, undertakings, institutions and schemes of the Rajasthan government.