REC Eyes Rs 40,000 Crore Net Profit In Next Five Fiscals

While the company did see a significant improvement in total income and net profit, one of the key highlights of the year was the Rs 13,584 crore provision write-backs, of which Rs 710 crore were made in the fourth quarter on the back of two asset resolutions underway.

In simpler terms, the non-banking finance company had set aside money they expected to lose on certain assets. The write-backs signify a turnaround, where the company anticipates recovering most or all of the funds from those assets.

A provision creates an expense, while its write-back has the opposite effect: it increases the company's profit.