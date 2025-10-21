‘Real Sparkle Of A Diwali’: Vijay Sales’ Nilesh Gupta Expects Huge Surge In Demand Led By GST Reforms

This year's festive season is shaping up to be a "real sparkle of a Diwali", with sales figures reaching levels not seen in many years, according to Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales. The strong demand is driven by healthy consumer sentiment that has been fuelled by the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts.

The leading consumer electronics retail chain expects “bumper Diwali” sales. Gupta underlined that the buying pattern would continue after the festive season as well.

“It's turning out to be a real sparkle of a Diwali, something which we have not seen in so many years. I think overall it looks like a bumper Diwali and most importantly, it is not going to stop at Diwali. The buying pattern would continue beyond Diwali too,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

He described the current consumer mood as exceptionally positive.

“Primarily, the reason is that the sentiments are running high. The GST cut has made all the difference. I think even earlier, the sentiments were quite positive, but the GST cut has all of a sudden got consumers in a frenzy to buy,” he said.

“It’s not just about the capacity to buy; it’s about the sentiment and interest to buy. That interest has come back to our category, and that is what I feel is here to stay,” Gupta added.