Real Estate Prices In Delhi-NCR Rise 56% To Rs 1.45 Crore In H1 FY25, Says Anarock Research
According to the Anarock report, in the first half of the current financial year approximately 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611 crore were sold in Delhi-NCR.
The average ticket size of homes sold in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) jumped 56% year-on-year in the first half of the current financial year, marking the highest rise in real estate prices in India.
According to a report by realty firm Anarock Group, Delhi-NCR saw the highest average ticket size of homes rising to Rs 1.45 crore in the first half of the financial year ending March 2025 compared to Rs 92 lakh in the year-ago period.
While the value of sold inventory increased by 55% during this period, the total number of units sold declined by 1%, the report mentioned.
The report further highlighted that in the first half of the financial year, approximately 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611crore were sold in the Delhi-NCR, amid an escalating demand for luxury homes after the pandemic.
The latest real estate industry data compiled by the Anarock Group also found record new launches and sales of costlier homes across the top seven cities in the country. The cities included Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune.
The average ticket size of homes sold in these cities came in at Rs 1.23 crore in the first half of the current fiscal, a 23% increase compared to Rs 1 crore in the first half of the preceding financial year.
“Over 2,27,400 units worth approx. Rs 2,79,309 crore were sold across the top 7 cities between April and September 2024. Contrastingly, the corresponding period of FY2024 saw approx. 2,35,200 units worth Rs 2,35,800 crore sold,” Anuj Puri, chairman of the Anarock Group said.
“Despite a 3% drop in overall unit sales, the total sales value outstripped that of a year ago by 18% - clearly underscoring the unrelenting demand for luxury homes,” he added.
Mumbai Rates Remain Stable
While average ticket sizes of homes in most Indian cities rose, Mumbai found the same being stable between April and September at Rs 1.47 crore. This was still the highest average ticket price across all cities in India.
“MMR saw no change in average ticket size in this period. In H1 FY 2024, the average ticket size of sold units was Rs 1.47 crore. The region saw approx. As many as 76,410 units worth Rs 1,12,356 crore. sold in H1 FY 2024, while H1 FY 2025 saw approx. 77,735 units worth approx. Rs 1,14,529 crore sold,” Puri said.
Average Ticket Sizes In Top 7 Indian Cities
Here is a comparison of the average ticket sizes in seven Indian cities during the first half of fiscal 2024 and the first half of fiscal 2025.
Delhi-NCR: The average ticket size of homes in H1 FY24 was Rs 93 lakh. In H1 FY25, it increased to Rs 1.45 crore.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region: In contrast with the other cities, the average ticket size of homes remained constant in H1 FY24 and H1 FY25 at Rs 1.47 crore.
Bengaluru: The average ticket size of homes in H1 FY24 was Rs 84 lakh. In H1 FY25, it surged to Rs 1.21 crore.
Hyderabad: The average ticket size of homes in H1 FY24 was Rs 84 lakh. In H1 FY25, it jumped to Rs 1.15 crore.
Chennai: The average ticket size of homes in H1 FY24 was Rs 72 lakh. In H1 FY25, it shot up to Rs 92 lakh.
Pune: The average ticket size of homes in H1 FY24 was Rs 66 lakh. In H1 FY25, it rose to Rs 85 lakh.
Kolkata: The average ticket size of homes in H1 FY24 was Rs 53 lakh. In H1 FY25, it jumped to Rs 61 lakh.