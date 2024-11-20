Real Estate Prices In Delhi-NCR Rise 56% To Rs 1.45 Crore In H1 FY25, Says Anarock Research

The average ticket size of homes sold in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) jumped 56% year-on-year in the first half of the current financial year, marking the highest rise in real estate prices in India.

According to a report by realty firm Anarock Group, Delhi-NCR saw the highest average ticket size of homes rising to Rs 1.45 crore in the first half of the financial year ending March 2025 compared to Rs 92 lakh in the year-ago period.

While the value of sold inventory increased by 55% during this period, the total number of units sold declined by 1%, the report mentioned.

The report further highlighted that in the first half of the financial year, approximately 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611crore were sold in the Delhi-NCR, amid an escalating demand for luxury homes after the pandemic.

The latest real estate industry data compiled by the Anarock Group also found record new launches and sales of costlier homes across the top seven cities in the country. The cities included Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune.