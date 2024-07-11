"Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited on Thursday approved a purchase order with Topsoe A/s. The order, valued at Rs 514 crore, includes the procurement of a basic engineering design package and the supply of proprietary equipment and catalyst, as per an exchange filing.This order aims to revamp the ammonia plant at RCF Thal in Maharashtra, targeting a reduction in specific energy consumption..Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd. closed 1.40% higher at Rs 222.86 per share, as compared with a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50..Chemical Sector Q1 Results Preview - Raising Sumitomo Chemical To Buy Amid India CPC Revival: Nirmal Bang"