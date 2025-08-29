RBL Bank To Raise Rs 6,500 Crore Via Equity And Debt

RBL Bank Ltd.'s board on Friday gave a go-ahead to raise up to Rs 6,500 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments.

The private sector lender will seek to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through qualified institutional placement of shares in one or more tranches, and Rs 3,000 crore via debt securities, according to an exchange filing.

The bank in 2024 had received approval for the fund raise of the same amount on Aug. 7, 2024. However, the lender had not raised any funds and the validity period for the fund raise had expired.

The bank will now seek approval for the fundraise from its shareholders during its 82nd Annual General Meeting.