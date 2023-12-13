NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRBL Bank Acquires 8.51% Stake In ONDC For Rs 40 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

RBL Bank Acquires 8.51% Stake In ONDC For Rs 40 Crore

RBL Bank Ltd. has acquired a 8.51% stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce for Rs 40 crore.

13 Dec 2023, 10:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exterior of RBL Bank's Nerul branch. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) </p></div>
Exterior of RBL Bank's Nerul branch. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

RBL Bank Ltd. has acquired 8.51% stake in the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce for Rs 40 crore.

"The Bank wishes to participate in ONDC’s objective of creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem," the lender said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Incorporated on Dec. 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create a facilitative model to help small retailers take advantage of digital commerce.

The platform also lists 12 other public and private-run banks, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. as its major shareholders.

Last week, Paytm Chief Executive Officer and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company will help onboard 1 crore merchants onto the ONDC by 2025.

ALSO READ

Paytm Will Bring 1 Crore Merchants To ONDC, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Opinion
Paytm Will Bring 1 Crore Merchants To ONDC, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT