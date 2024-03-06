RBI's Recent Whips Are For Demonstration Impact, But Can Have Ripple Effect, Say Experts

The recent spate of regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India on finance companies follows a "demonstration impact" approach against big players in the sector, but business stoppages can hit market confidence and create a ripple effect, say experts.

"The RBI has not stopped businesses before. As long as these stoppages come with adequate warning to improve systems, I don't think the actions are misplaced," Abizer Diwanji of EY India told NDTV Profit. "Such actions can have a ripple effect on sentiment."

The market reaction to the stoppage of businesses hits the confidence of investors in those entities and leads to a run on the stock, he said. "The impact is large. It's important to publicly disclose the reasons (for regulatory actions)."

In the last few weeks, the central bank has taken a series of regulatory actions against companies for alleged non-compliance with rules.

The RBI directed JM Financial Products Ltd. on Tuesday to stop any form of financing against shares and debentures with immediate effect. It banned IIFL Finance Ltd. from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect. In February, the RBI restricted Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits, top-ups or credit transactions in its account after March 15.